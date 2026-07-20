Portable challenges Terry G to boxing match

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has challenged veteran artiste Terry G to a boxing match, saying the bout would revive Terry G’s career.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Portable made the challenge on Sunday during an appearance on Channels Television’s ”Rubbin Minds”.

“If I fight Terry G, people will remember him. I prefer facing fellow entertainers. I have no interest in fighting social media personalities, including VeryDarkMan and Carter Efe,” he said.

The singer described himself as the pioneer of celebrity boxing in Nigeria, claiming that he had earned millions of naira from previous bouts.

He also said that he was looking ahead to his scheduled July 31 rematch with actor Charles Okocha in Lagos and expressed confidence that the contest would attract a large audience.

”If I defeat Terry G, I will travel to London before embarking on a tour of the United States, Russia, Malaysia, Dubai and South Africa,” he added. (NAN)