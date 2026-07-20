FULL list: World Cup all-time leading scorers

France’s forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates after winning the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Paraguay and France at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia on July 4, 2026. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

By Ayobami Okerinde

France captain Kylian Mbappé has become the FIFA World Cup’s all-time leading scorer after ending the 2026 tournament with 22 goals.

Mbappe scored 10 goals as the Les Bleus finished 4th after losing 6-4 to England in the third-place match.

The French forward achieved the feat in only 22 World Cup appearances, compared with Messi’s 21 goals scored in 34 matches across six editions of the tournament.

Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who previously held the record with 16 goals for more than a decade, has dropped to third place on the all-time scoring list.

22 – Kylian Mbappe (FRA) in 22 matches

21 – Lionel Messi (ARG) in 34 matches

16 – Miroslav Klose (GER) in 24 matches

15 – Ronaldo (BRA) in 19 matches

14 – Gerd Mueller (GER) in 13 matches, Harry Kane (ENG) in 18 matches

13 – Just Fontaine (FRA) in six matches

12 – Pele (BRA) in 14 matches

11 – Jurgen Klinsmann (GER) in 17 matches, Sandor Kocsis (HUN) in five matches, Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) in 27 matches