Aregbesola’s ambition is ‘moribund at birth’ — Danbaba

Aregbesola

*Accuses former minister of betrayal despite presidential favours “

The Yari Renaissance Movement for Tinubu 2027 has lashed out at Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following his remarks about building a coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“Addressing ADC stakeholders in Akure, Ondo State, Aregbesola had announced that the party was “building a broad coalition of progressive-minded Nigerians” to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Let us put personal interests aside and unite. We have multiple elections ahead—presidential, National Assembly, and state elections—and with unity, we cannot be defeated,” he declared.“Responding, the Chairman of the Yari Renaissance Movement, Kabir Ali Danbaba, on Friday described Aregbesola’s ambitions as “moribund at birth.”““While we won’t wish you and your co-travelers well in this adventure, we boldly declare that this movement against your benefactor will not see the light of day,” Danbaba said.“He expressed disbelief that Aregbesola, who previously held key positions through President Tinubu’s backing—including Commissioner for Works in Lagos and Governor of Osun State—would now turn against him.““President Tinubu made you commissioner when the offer was merely for a special adviser,” Danbaba stated. “He made you governor against all odds and carried your mandate through months of legal battles.

As governor, he continued to support your administration at great cost to others.”“Danbaba also accused Aregbesola of ingratitude and political opportunism.““You trampled on the good heart of a man and are still willing to do more harm, driven by envy for all he is and has become,” he said.

“Even if Asiwaju Tinubu chooses to look away, his ‘eleda’ (maker) will not consent to this betrayal.”“The Movement dismissed ADC’s coalition plan as wishful thinking, insisting that President Tinubu wil

l not only win re-election in 2027 but remain pivotal in the future of Nigerian leadership.““To sit with a few disgruntled politicians and propound the impossible is the height of deceit.

The ADC—if it still exists then—will watch helplessly as Tinubu shapes the course of 2027 and beyond,” Danbaba added.“He concluded with a cautionary note: “Continue dreaming big, Aregbesola, but posterity is watching. The reckoning will come—it’s only a matter of time.”