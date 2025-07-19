2027: S/west SDP distances itself from coalition

…seeks to embark on a different strategy to unseat APC

By Adeola Badru

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Southwest has officially distanced itself from the coalition of opposition parties, emphasising its intention to develop a strategy aimed at unseating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

This was revealed at the SDP’s southwest stakeholders’ meeting held on Saturday at the party’s secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Addressing the gathering, Femi Olaniyi, widely known as Ferrari and the Chairman of Chairmen across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, noted that “We discussed the challenges, progress, and the coalition at our meeting.”

“We have seen how everything is being played out in our party. So, we need to brief our members, especially our stakeholders in the region.”

He emphasised, “In the six states of Ondo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, and Oyo, respectively, we have been asking a series of questions regarding this so-called coalition, and we just called our people to intimate our resolve not to be part of any coalition at the moment. We make them understand that no part of SDP in the region will join the coalition.”

“Nobody can take any decision on this coalition except the directive from our National Working Committee (NWC).”

“So, we are still waiting for our NWC to come up with its own stand and everything regarding this coalition. As it stands now, there is nothing like a coalition in SDP.”

Addressing concerns about various challenges facing party members, he assured them that “the NWC has promised to guide us and assist each state with membership cards, registration, and every other thing at the appropriate time.”

He maintained that there is unity among the leaders and stakeholders in the region, stating, “In 2027, we will rescue Nigeria from the current administration, bring a formidable government, and show all Nigerians a true and real democracy.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Babatunde Omotayo, a current lawmaker representing Ise-Orun Constituency in the Ekiti State House of Assembly under the SDP, corroborated Olaniyi’s statements.

He said, “We are here to resolve some issues. We resolved issues and dialogued for the development of our party, SDP. The most important among what we discussed was how we can remain one and speak with one voice to move the party forward in the region. So, SDP as a political party doesn’t have plans to join the so-called coalition.”

Dignitaries at the meeting included Hon. Okunlade Michael (Oyo), Barrister Gbenga Akinbuli (Ondo), Otunba Yinka Ola-Williams (Ogun), Alhaji Yinus Gbadamosi (Osun), Ayodele Bamikole (Ekiti), the Deputy National Woman Leader of SDP, Hon. Bosede Mercy Ilesanmi, a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Babatunde Omotayo, and many others.