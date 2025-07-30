2027: PDP in talks with Peter Obi for major return – Rufai

Peter Obi

…Says: Tinubu ‘ll lose entire N-East, if…

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A two-time member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Abduljabbar Rufai, has revealed that the party is in active talks with former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to bring him back ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Rufai made this known while speaking with journalists in Abuja, explaining that the move is part of the PDP’s wider strategy to unite its members and strengthen its position against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described Obi’s possible return as a ‘strategic’ step that could improve the PDP’s chances, especially in the Southeast and South-South regions where Obi enjoys strong support.

“Leaders of the PDP recently visited Peter Obi, and we believe his return to the PDP, a party he once called home, would be highly strategic and impactful.

“Looking at the 2023 polls, it’s clear that Peter Obi garnered the majority of his votes from the Southeast, which has traditionally been a stronghold of the PDP. If we can bring him back, it would be a game-changer for the party and a boost to our electoral prospects,” he said.

Rufai admitted that the PDP is facing internal issues but expressed confidence that they can be resolved.

“We are now 16 or 17 months away from the general election, and before the end of this year, Insha’Allah, we aim to reconcile with every aggrieved member of the party. Efforts are being made to align the party and appease those with grievances,” he said.

He pointed to the PDP’s strong national presence and track record, contrasting it with the APC’s alleged weaknesses.

“The PDP, as the most structured party in Nigeria since 1999, and arguably in West Africa, has a legacy, history, and presence in every local government, ward, and state across the country.

“This cannot be said for the APC or any other political party. We remain hopeful as we approach the November 2025 convention, where we will elect a new National Working Committee to steer the party towards victory in the 2027 elections,” he said.

Rufai also commented on the APC’s internal tensions, especially ongoing speculations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu might drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2027. He warned that such a move could cost the APC support in the Northeast.

“President Tinubu is undoubtedly a strategic politician, but there are speculations that he might replace Shettima. If he does, he risks losing the entire Northeast.

“In the 2023 elections, the APC won only one state in the Northeast, Borno, the home state of Vice President Shettima. Removing him from the ticket would effectively cede the region. This would present a significant opportunity for the PDP to capitalize on those regions,” Rufai said.

As part of the PDP’s youth mobilisation plan, Rufai announced his intention to run for the position of National Youth Leader at the party’s next convention. He said his focus would be on empowering young members and opening up the political space to the next generation.

“My aspiration to serve as the National Youth Leader of the PDP is rooted in conviction, not mere ambition. I believe I have what it takes to rekindle the spirit and reignite the energy within the party, particularly among its youth wing. My leadership will focus on instilling confidence in the young members of the PDP, ensuring they see that they have someone who genuinely has their interests at heart,” he declared.

He also shared plans to partner with international youth-focused groups, support the entry of more young people into governance, and maintain an open-door policy for all young PDP members.