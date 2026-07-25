Onoh backs Mutfwang’s apology to Igbos, faults Dalung

By Dennis Agbo

ABUJA — Former Southeast Campaign Spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, Josef Onoh, has commended Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang for apologising to the Igbo community over past events, describing the move as a significant step towards reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

Onoh, who is also Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, made the remarks in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the governor’s apology demonstrated statesmanship and reflected a commitment to fostering unity and healing in Plateau State.

Responding to criticism of the governor’s action by former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, Onoh said Mutfwang, as the state’s elected governor, has the constitutional mandate to pursue initiatives aimed at promoting peace and reconciliation.

According to him, acknowledging historical grievances does not diminish the sacrifices of others but can contribute to rebuilding trust among affected communities.

Onoh cited examples of national reconciliation efforts in other countries, including former German Chancellor Willy Brandt’s gesture in Poland, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s apology to Indigenous Australians, and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s apology to Italian-Canadians, arguing that such actions have helped strengthen national unity.

He also dismissed Dalung’s reported 72-hour ultimatum to the governor, describing it as lacking constitutional or legal backing.

Onoh urged Nigerians to embrace dialogue, reconciliation and mutual respect, rather than allowing historical divisions to undermine national cohesion.

He added that promoting understanding among ethnic groups remains essential to building a more united and peaceful Nigeria.