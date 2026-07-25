Bomadi community assures Igbo traders of security amid burglary concerns

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI — The leadership of Bomadi Urban Community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State has assured traders and residents, particularly members of the Igbo business community, of renewed efforts to tackle burglary and theft in the Bomadi-Overside business district.

Chairman of the community, Mr. Famous Ebiare, gave the assurance following reports of repeated burglaries targeting shops in the area, many of them owned by Igbo traders.

He said the community would escalate the matter to the Bomadi Local Government Security Council and propose the establishment of vigilante posts to strengthen security and curb criminal activities.

According to him, Bomadi-Overside remains a strategic commercial hub that serves traders from several riverine communities, making it imperative to safeguard lives, businesses and property.

“We sympathise with those whose shops have been burgled. As a community, we have resolved to take decisive steps to address the situation,” Ebiare said.

“I will present the matter at the Local Government Security Council meeting and propose the establishment of vigilante posts within the community to improve security.”

Ebiare also clarified that the community is officially known as Bomadi-Overside, disputing references to it as “Esenaebe” in previous reports.

He maintained that Mr. Wareka-emi Osuobeni is the duly elected chairman of Bomadi-Overside, adding that there is no parallel leadership in the community.

According to him, accurate identification of the community and its leadership is important to avoid misinformation while efforts continue to address the security challenges affecting businesses in the area.