12 suspected kidnappers, alleged accomplice arrested in Kogi

Security operatives have arrested 12 suspected kidnappers and one informant in a coordinated operation carried out across parts of Kogi and Kwara.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He also said that some of victims of the kidnapping were rescued.

He gave the names of the suspected kidnappers as Mainasara Abubakar, Sadik Abubakar, Jude Sani, Sanda Abubakar, Lawali Usman, Tukur Shehu, Hassan Abubakar, Kabiru Surajo, Makiri Dodo, Bala Hassan, Umaru Sanda, and Ruwa Abubakar.

The commissioner said that one Rabiu Makeri, who is believed to be an informant for the gang, was also arrested.

He said the suspects were apprehended during series of raids jointly executed by the Hybrid Force from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and Officers and Men of the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Egbe.

According to him, the operations covered Isanlu-Esa and Okoloke in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, and Patigi, Lafiagi and Gbugbu in Kwara State.

He said that the security forces engaged the suspects in a fierce gun battle, during which some of the kidnappers fled, abandoning their motorcycles and kidnap victims.

“In the process, several kidnapped women were successfully rescued during the confrontation.

“We want to thank the gallant officers from the Office of the national security adviser and our men at the FOB, Egbe for their courage and professionalism.

“We also commend the Kwara state government for their cooperation, which has yielded this outstanding result,” the statement read.

“Peace has returned to Kogi West as the criminal route from Kwara into our communities has now been disrupted. There will be no hiding place for the criminals, ” he warned.

Fanwo regretted that one of the security agents, who confronted the kidnappers, was shot and he is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Yagba West LGA of the state.

He said that Gov. Ahmed Ododo has offered to cover all the costs of treatment for the officer.

The commissioner assured the public that the arrested suspects would face full prosecution after investigations, reaffirming the state’s zero-tolerance stance on criminality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Executive Chairman of Yagba West LGA and Kogi ALGON Chairman, Tosin Olokun, commended the security operatives for their gallantry.

Olokun also expressed gratitude to Gov. Ododo for providing the logistics and support that enabled the success of the operation.

He said: “Gov. Ododo promised to restore peace to Yagba West and Yagba East as a whole. Today, he has backed those words with decisive action.

“We can now heave a sigh of relief. The people of Yagba are grateful for his leadership and the results it is delivering.” (NAN)