Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, May 4, 2026

The Nigerian Naira opened the first week of May with a relatively stable performance against the US Dollar across the different segments of the foreign exchange market.

According to data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the Naira is currently trading at an official rate of N1,375.98 per dollar. Market activities since the early hours of Monday, May 4, 2026, show marginal fluctuations, with the currency touching a brief high of N1,376.00 before settling back to its current position. This represents a minor strengthening from the N1,375.65 recorded during the early morning sessions.

In the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, the exchange rate continues to maintain a premium over the official window. Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in major hubs like Lagos and Abuja are quoting the dollar at an average of N1,410 for those looking to buy, while selling rates fluctuate based on volume and location.

The slight gap between the NFEM and parallel market rates suggests a continuing effort by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to maintain liquidity in the official window, even as seasonal demand for foreign currency persists.

For travelers and businesses dealing in other major currencies, the British Pound is trading around N1,720 in the parallel market, while the Canadian Dollar is being exchanged at approximately N1,035.

Financial analysts indicate that the market remains sensitive to global oil price movements and domestic monetary policy adjustments. Traders and investors are keeping a close eye on the week’s trading volume to determine if the Naira will sustain its current levels or face renewed pressure as mid-month demand approaches.