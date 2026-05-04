Avoid confrontation, Nigeria alerts citizens of xenophobic protests in South Africa today

Xenophobia: File photo

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg has issued a public advisory warning Nigerians in South Africa about planned nationwide anti-foreigner protests scheduled for today, May 4, 2026.

The notice issued yesterday ahead of the demonstrations, was signed by the Consul General, Ambassador Ninikanwa Okey-Uche.

According to the statement, the consulate received information that anti-foreigner groups had circulated invitations urging South Africans to participate in a nationwide shutdown across all nine provinces to pressure the government to act against foreigners in the country.

The organisers reportedly alleged that foreigners benefit more from South Africa than citizens and are demanding that all foreigners, whether documented or undocumented, leave the country urgently.

The groups are also planning marches aimed at forcing foreigners out of the country.

Although the protests are expected nationwide, the consulate said specific gathering points had not been identified in most cities.

However, in Johannesburg, protesters are expected to assemble at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown.

The march is scheduled to hold on Monday, May 4, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., while a memorandum is expected to be submitted at noon.

Authorities anticipate major disruptions in central business districts across key cities, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban.

The consulate advised Nigerians to remain cautious and avoid any confrontation with demonstrators.

“All Nigerian nationals are strongly advised to avoid engaging demonstrators or confronting them,” the advisory stated, urging citizens to monitor local media and adopt necessary safety precautions.

Nigerian business owners were also advised to consider temporarily shutting their businesses during the protests, as there are fears that foreign-owned businesses could become targets.

The consulate assured Nigerians of continued support, stating that it remains available to provide consular services and protect the interests of citizens.

It also disclosed that South African law enforcement agencies had been notified about the planned protests and the need to ensure the safety of foreign nationals and their businesses.

The advisory comes amid growing xenophobic tensions in South Africa, with at least 130 Nigerians reportedly registering for voluntary evacuation flights being arranged by the Federal Government.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said the evacuation plan followed President Bola Tinubu’s directive to prioritise the safety of Nigerians abroad.

She noted that previous protests held between April 27 and 29 were largely peaceful but required heavy police deployment in affected cities.

Although the demonstrations did not result in widespread violence, authorities confirmed isolated incidents, including the deaths of two Nigerians linked to encounters with security personnel.

With another round of protests expected between May 4 and 8, Nigerian officials said diplomatic engagements with South African authorities are ongoing to safeguard citizens and prevent further escalation.