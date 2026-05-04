Dangote slams false claims on refinery financing, ‘rift’ with Elumelu

Dangote Group has dismissed as false and malicious a publication alleging that its President, Aliko Dangote, distanced himself from Tony Elumelu, describing the report as entirely baseless.

In a statement issued by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, the company said neither Dangote nor the Group made the claims attributed to them, stressing that the publication misrepresented both personal and corporate positions.

The statement read: ‘’The Dangote Group has become aware of a publication titled ‘Aliko Dangote Speaks Out on Why He Distanced Himself from Tony Elumelu,’ which is false, malicious, and baseless. At no time did the President or the Group make such statements or express such sentiments.

‘’The Group categorically rejects claims that the development of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals was financed through personal borrowing from friends. These assertions are wholly inaccurate and constitute a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.

‘’As a matter of principle, Aliko Dangote neither finances his projects through personal borrowing from friends nor engages in lending arrangements of that nature. Any individual making such claims should provide verifiable evidence to substantiate them.

‘’Equally false are suggestions of any estrangement between Aliko Dangote and Mr Tony Elumelu, with whom he maintains a longstanding and cordial relationship.

‘’Furthermore, the Group notes with concern a rising pattern of fabricated statements and the unauthorised use of Aliko Dangote’s name, likeness, and image in AI generated advertisements and other misleading content. These actions amount to reputational harm and potential fraud.

‘’All individuals, organisations, and platforms involved in the creation, publication, or dissemination of such false content are hereby put on notice to desist immediately.

‘’The Group will take appropriate steps, including legal action where necessary, to protect its reputation and that of its leadership.

‘’Dangote Group remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, while continuing to drive industrialisation, economic self sufficiency, and sustainable development across Africa.’’