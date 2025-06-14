WAEC’s errors in 2025 exams violate students’ rights, says IHRC

File image

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), Nigeria, has accused the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) of systemic failures that violate students’ right to education.

The commission cited widespread irregularities; including erroneous exam papers, abrupt timetable changes, missing scripts, and delays, which it said have caused significant distress to candidates across West Africa.

In a letter to the Federal Ministry of Education, signed by its Country Representative, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Duru Hezekiah, the IHRC described WAEC’s recent apology as ‘insufficient and inadequate.’

The IHRC is demanding a full-scale investigation, institutional reforms, and compensation for affected students and institutions.

“While we commend WAEC for taking the first step in acknowledging its faults, it is important to underscore that apologies do not replace justice,” Dr. Duru stated.

An IHRC evaluation titled “Equity and Access in Regional Assessment: A Review of WAEC’s 2025 WASSCE Implementation” uncovered alarming issues. Among them: inflated failure rates due to exam errors, heightened exam-day anxiety from last-minute changes, financial losses for schools and supervisors, and growing disparities in academic outcomes.

“Education is a cornerstone of human rights and national development. We must not allow systemic failures to derail the hopes and futures of our children,” Dr. Duru emphasized.

Parents and educators have voiced concern over the toll these failures are taking on students’ mental health, academic performance, and financial well-being. The IHRC warned that the irregularities threaten to erode the right to education for thousands of students across the region.

The commission urged the Minister of Education to initiate a transparent, independent investigation, enforce disciplinary measures against responsible officials, and implement safeguards to prevent a recurrence. It also called for direct restitution and compensation for those affected.

“This is not just administrative failure; it is a breach of the student’s rights to fair and equitable assessment,” the IHRC stressed.

The commission called for collaboration between the Education Ministry and independent watchdogs to uphold learners’ rights across West Africa, warning that failure to act would deepen public distrust in WAEC and jeopardize accountability in the region’s education system.