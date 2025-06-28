Troops engage bandits in Taraba, kill one

FILE IMAGE

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Troops of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have successfully engaged armed bandits in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing one and recovering an AK-47 rifle during a clearance operation.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Brigade’s Spokesman, Captain Olubodunde Oni, the operation was launched following credible intelligence about bandits’ movements in the area.

“Troops stationed at Kwesati were deployed and tactically established a position along a suspected crossing route.

“During the operation, the troops made contact with the criminals and engaged them with superior firepower.

“The intensity of the engagement forced the bandits to flee in disarray, with several suspected to have escaped into the surrounding forest with gunshot wounds. One bandit was neutralized during the encounter.

“Following the operation, troops conducted a thorough exploitation of the area and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine containing three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one motorcycle, and two mobile phones,” he said.

Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, also commended the troops for their gallantry, discipline and tactical execution.

He reiterated the Brigade’s resolve to sustain aggressive operations until all threats are neutralised within the state.

He encouraged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts in ridding the state of criminal elements.