Top 10 African countries with weakest currencies 2025

As 2025 reaches its halfway mark, the issue of currency devaluation continues to plague several African countries.

Despite varying efforts to stabilize their economies, some currencies remain notably weak, impacted by inflation, heavy import dependence, and past economic missteps.

Business Insider Africa, drawing from data provided by the Forbes currency calculator (updated June 23, 2025), presents the 10 African countries with the weakest currencies this month.

Several of the currencies on this list—such as the Egyptian pound and Nigerian naira—have witnessed sharp depreciation in the past year. However, early signs of recovery are visible in some countries thanks to tighter monetary policy, improved exports, and increased external funding.

A depreciated currency often leads to higher inflation, especially in nations heavily reliant on imports for essentials like fuel, medicine, food, and machinery. However, if current trends of marginal improvement persist, it could ease inflation, boost consumer confidence, and open the door for interest rate cuts by central banks.

Such progress not only benefits households struggling with rising costs but can also attract foreign investment by signaling greater economic stability.

Here are the 10 African countries with the weakest currencies in June 2025:

1. São Tomé & Príncipe – The country holds the weakest currency on the continent, with the São Tomé & Príncipe Dobra trading at 22,281.80 to the US dollar.

2. Sierra Leone – The Sierra Leonean Leone stands at 20,969.50 per dollar, retaining its position from last month.

3. Guinea – The Guinean Franc follows with a rate of 8,657.48 to one US dollar.

4. Uganda – The Ugandan Shilling trades at 3,605.57 per dollar, placing the country fourth on the list.

5. Burundi – The Burundian Franc is valued at 2,975.85 per US dollar.

6. Democratic Republic of the Congo – The Congolese Franc stands at 2,905.28 per dollar.

7. Tanzania – With a currency rate of 2,653.06 per dollar, the Tanzanian Shilling continues to struggle despite recent economic reforms.

8. Malawi – The Malawian Kwacha currently trades at 1,732.71 per US dollar.

9. Nigeria – The Nigerian Naira is exchanging at 1,553.68 per dollar, though it has seen slight improvement this month.

10. Rwanda – Rounding out the list, the Rwandan Franc sits at 1,448.29 to the dollar.

