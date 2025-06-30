Stop issuing conflicting judgments, Bishop tells judiciary

Nigerian lawyers

ENUGU—Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Samuel Ike, has called on the judiciary to avoid issuing conflicting judgments, and to ensure clarity and transparency in the delivery of justice.

Speaking at the 2nd Session of the 19th Synod of the Diocese, Bishop Ike stressed the need for consistency in court rulings to prevent confusion among the public and safeguard the credibility of the judicial system.

He lamented that contradictory court pronouncements have become a source of disillusionment for many Nigerians, especially when litigants interpret the same ruling differently, further eroding public trust in the judiciary.

“The judiciary should ensure it is frank, plain and simple in its use of language in delivering judgments. If need be, the certified true copies of judgments should be translated into the three major Nigerian languages to improve understanding among the populace,” he said.

The cleric charged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to uphold the sanctity and integrity of the courts as the final arbiter of justice and the last hope of the common man.

Bishop Ike further urged the judiciary to live up to its constitutional role as the custodian of the rule of law, warning that judicial ambiguity only fuels discontent and misinterpretation.

On national issues, the bishop expressed concern over the worsening state of insecurity and rising cost of living across the country. He tasked President Bola Tinubu to show greater political will in addressing the pressing challenges facing Nigerians.

“Mr. President must remember the hope he promised to renew. Time is running out,” he said.

According to him, the resurgence of insecurity, soaring food prices, and deteriorating living conditions continue to dominate national discourse, alongside allegations of nepotism reminiscent of the previous administration.

Bishop Ike advocated for bold reforms in the country’s electoral and constitutional frameworks. He also renewed the call for the establishment of State Police to enable more localized and effective responses to security threats.

He commended the Tinubu administration for major infrastructural strides, particularly the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, but stressed the urgent need to rehabilitate existing roads to ease transportation and ensure safety across the country.

“We need to fix our existing roads even as we embark on new ones. Infrastructure is key to national development,” the bishop noted. The cleric concluded by urging national leaders to focus on policies that would truly transform the lives of ordinary Nigerians, rather than enriching a privileged few.