Police rescue 46 trafficked victims from Ghana, arrest 7 suspects for human trafficking, cyber fraud

…Victims lured with fake Europe job promises, coerced into QNET scam in Nigeria

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Nigeria Police Force, through its INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja, has rescued 46 trafficked victims from Ghana and arrested seven suspects involved in transnational human trafficking and cyber fraud networks.

The operation, described as a major breakthrough, was announced by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday. He said the coordinated rescue followed a distress message from INTERPOL NCB Accra, Ghana.

According to Adejobi, 31 victims were rescued after being lured from Ghana to Nigeria under the false pretense of job opportunities in Europe. Upon arrival, they were forced into fraudulent online marketing activities linked to the QNET network.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that in August 2024, one Samuel Dankwah Opoku, a Ghanaian, was deceived by George Tenkron with promises of employment in Spain. He was directed to travel to Nigeria, where he fell victim to QNET’s fraudulent schemes,” Adejobi explained.

Opoku had reportedly paid GHC 30,000 to Attah Amankwaah, a Ghanaian living in Nigeria and an alleged member of the QNET network. The syndicate is accused of manipulating and confining individuals into exploitative online scams.

Acting on intelligence, police operatives raided the syndicate’s operational base and arrested six suspects, including Amankwaah. Incriminating evidence was recovered during the operation, exposing a broader human trafficking and internet fraud network.

The rescued victims have since been handed over to the Ghana High Commission in Abuja for repatriation and reintegration, with assurances of consular support in line with international best practices.

In a related case, on June 17, 2025, INTERPOL received another alert involving four Ghanaian nationals trafficked into Nigeria by Achiaa Grace Afrifa, a 39-year-old woman who allegedly defrauded them of GHC 126,000, promising jobs abroad.

Afrifa was arrested the next day, June 18, at No.1 Ikot Ebido Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where 15 additional victims were rescued from her custody.

All seven suspects from both operations are in custody and will be charged to court after investigations conclude.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, praised the swift action and collaboration between INTERPOL, the Ghana High Commission, and Nigerian operatives. He reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to dismantling trafficking networks, combating cybercrime, and protecting vulnerable groups.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its duty to uphold human rights, ensure justice, and enhance global law enforcement cooperation to tackle cross-border organized crime,” the IGP stated.