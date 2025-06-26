Chief Bode George and Nyesom Wike.

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed the claim that the party is under the control of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, stressing that the minister is not bigger than the party.

In an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Thursday, George said Wike, like other party members, joined the PDP as an individual, adding that the party is not a private enterprise of anybody.

He said, “If you start thinking that it is only because of his money that he remains a member of the party, wait until the NEC will meet and take decisive actions on all those who have committed anarchy.

He also dismissed the claim that the PDP is funded by Wike, adding that the party not only needs money but also people with brains whom the public can trust.

“When did Wike join the party? Who said he owns it? Okay. He has contributed his quota, yes. But to say he owns the party, that’s a fallacy. It’s impossible.”

The PDP chieftain maintained that the opposition party is not like the ruling APC, which, according to him, is “owned by one individual.”

Despite the party’s lingering crisis, George believes the PDP is “very much awake” and capable of addressing its internal challenges.

“That is when you would know that the party is very much awake. We are not like a party owned by one individual like APC,” he added.

He, therefore, called on party elders to intervene to resolve the crisis.

“There is no organisation anywhere in the world where you will not have a crisis,” George said.

Vanguard News