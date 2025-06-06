Insecurity: Benue records additional 18,592 IDPs

Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, yesterday, said it had recorded additional 18,592 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr. James Iorpuu, made the disclosure in Makurdi, when he briefed newsmen on the monthly distribution of relief materials to IDPs and vulnerable groups.

Iorpuu, who is also the Executive Secretary of BSEMA, said that a new camp was established at NKST Primary School, Naka, Gwer West LGA, to accommodate the IDPs.

The permanent secretary, who was represented by BSEMA Head of Administration, Mr Donald Komgbenda, added that the displaced persons were from 4,648 househoalds.

A detailed breakdown of the IDPs provided by the official indicated that 8,650 were women, 4,147 were men, 5,795 were children, 325 were pregnant women, 637 were breastfeeding mothers, 1,315 were persons with disabilities and 571 were elderly.

Iorpuu stated that the agency also sent staff to assess the situation of IDPs at St Patrick’s Primary School Taraku in Gwer East LGA for possible intervention.

“Following the urgent need for interventions in Gwer West and Apa LGAs after the devastating attacks on communities within the areas, the agency earlier sent relief materials to them.

“I also commend President Bola Tinubu for taking decisive and proactive steps in addressing the security crisis in our state, especially by deploying the Chief of Army Staff to Benue State.

“This singular move demonstrates that the Federal Government is not only aware of our plight but is actively working to restore peace and security to our communities,” he said.

Iorpuu said the monthly distribution of food and non-food items was not just a routine activity, it was a symbol of compassion, a message of hope, and a testament to the government’s resolve to ensure that no vulnerable person was left behind.

He listed the items to be distributed to include 1,325 bags of rice, 965 bags of beans, 475 bags of gari, 1,225 cartons of noodles, 105 gallons of red oil, 83 cartons of seasoning, 43 bags of salt, among others.