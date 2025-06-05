Insecurity: Army has trained 1,470 Edo Security Corps agents – Okpebholo

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo said on Thursday that his administration has reorganised and restructured the Edo State Security Corps to embrace professionalism and collaborate with security agencies to fight criminality in the state.

The governor made this known at the passing out parade of the newly reorganised Edo State Security Corps members held at the Edo State National Orientation Camp (NYSC) in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area.

Represented by his Deputy, Dannis Idahosa, Governor Okpebholo said the activities of the former corps were politicised and lacked professionalism, hence the decision to reorganise and restructure the corps.

“Regrettably, activities of the former Corps were politicised, and it lacked professionalism. Hence, I decided to reorganise and restructure the Corps to meet set objectives,” he said.

The governor noted that 1,472 members of the Edo State Security Corps have completed their two-week rigorous training at the orientation camp.

He thanked the Nigerian Army for training the corps, demonstrating the government’s seriousness in combating criminality and making the state safe for all.

According to the governor, security is one of the key elements of his administration’s five-point agenda. He noted that the State Government established the Edo State Security Corps, backed by the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law 2024, to assist the police in intelligence gathering and low-level operations to combat crime.

The governor expressed his administration’s concern over security challenges in the state, noting that existing security agencies were overstretched. He said the Edo State Security Corps was established to provide support to the police and other sister security agencies.

The Chairman of the reorganising committee of Edo State Security Corps, Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), represented by Major Gen. Victor Ebhaleme (rtd) said the organisation and training of the corps is to ensure they are more effective and efficient in the performance of their duties.

“The training commenced on the 22nd of May 2025, and personnel recruited were drawn from 13 local government areas which cut across the three Senatorial Districts of Edo State,” he said.

Gen. Esekhaigbe added that the corps is not trained to operate alone but to support other sister security agencies, ensuring peace in the state.

“With this training, the Corps is ready to support other security agencies to combat crimes and other security challenges,” he said.

The governor said his administration has established a management board to oversee the affairs of the Corps to promote discipline and welfare.

“We expect a high level of discipline and performance during and after the rigorous training,” he said.

The governor also noted that the activities of the corps would be highly monitored, and profiling is ongoing to identify those who are fit to serve.

“Your activities are highly monitored, and profiling is ongoing to know those who are good to serve in the corps,” he said.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Commander of 4 Bridge Nigeria Army Benin, members of the reorganising committee, and the acting chairman of Ovia North East Local Government Area.