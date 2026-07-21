Insecurity: Tinubu approves new army battalion in Kwara

File image of President Tinubu.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have, in furtherance of offensives against terrorists across the North West, rescued a total of 27 Kidnap victims in Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer, said troops also frustrated abduction attempts against several other residents, recovered livestock and motorcycles in a series of operations conducted in the two States.

He said, “On 20 July 2026, troops of Forward Operating Bases Shagari and Sifawa, acting on credible intelligence, moved swiftly to Wanke and Kaura communities in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State following reports of terrorist activity in the area.

“On arrival, troops made contact with the terrorists at Kaura community and engaged them with the troops’ superior firepower, compelling the criminals to flee in disarray.

“Six kidnap victims were rescued in the operation, alongside the recovery of livestock and two motorcycles.

“The victims were subsequently reunited with their families.

“In a related development on the same day, troops operating at Gandi, working with the State Security Community Guard Corps, rescued ten kidnap victims who had escaped their abductors and were found wandering in the bush at Badanma community, Gandi Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“The victims, comprising men, women and children, were handed over to community leadership and reunited with their families.

“On 21 July 2026, troops of Combat Team 12 OPFY responded promptly to a distress call along the Gummi–Sokoto road, where terrorists had blocked the highway in a bid to abduct commuters.

“Troops engaged and pursued the attackers, rescuing 11 kidnapped persons and recovering one motorcycle.

“The Theatre Command commends the troops for their vigilance, professionalism and swift response in securing the safe rescue of the victims.

“We also appreciate members of the public for their sustained support and prompt provision of credible information.

“We urge citizens to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with security agencies as ongoing operations progressively degrade terrorist and criminal networks across the theatre.