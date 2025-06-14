IBB congratulates Vanguard’s publisher, Sam Amuka-Pemu on 90th birthday 

Former Head of State, retired Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has congratulated the publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu, on his 90th birthday celebration.

The former Head of State felicitated him in a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna.

He said, “Today marks a remarkable milestone on your extraordinary life, and I am honoured to celebrate this special day with you.

“Our friendship has blossomed through over half a century of mutual trust and respect, and your loyalty, dedication and generosity of spirit are qualities which I have always cherished.

“As an erudite journalist, editor and arguably our nation’s most successful newspaper proprietor, your contributions to our nation’s discourse and its very development, remained invaluable.”

Babangida described Amuka-Pemu as a man of the world, who was full of wisdom, wit, and insight, that would no doubt, continue to entertain and inspire countless individuals, including his humble self.

“On this day, as you accomplish the incredible feat of reaching the remarkable age of ninety and thriving,

“I wish to thank you for the time you gave me so much joy through your kindness and unalloyed support.

“As I wish you even more good health, happiness, and abundant years of fruitful living.

“May your birthday be filled with good memories, rekindling your great joy for life, and your boundless love for humanity,” Babangida prayed.