Edo Govt moves to contain diphtheria outbreak

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

The Edo State Government said it had activated the needed response to check the outbreak of diphtheria in the system, which has defied medical expectations by affecting people already immunised, including adults.

The incident has reportedly led to two deaths at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

A statement by Governor Monday Okoebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, said part of the response included procurement of life-saving vaccines for a statewide vaccination campaign targeting vulnerable populations, especially children.

He said hospitals had been placed on red alerts while intervention agencies like WHO, UNICEF, and others were alerted.

The statement said schools have been informed to educate their pupils and students on maintaining good hygienic conditions while urging the public not to panic.

Part of the statement read, “His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo, has activated an emergency public health response, deploying all necessary resources and expertise to arrest the situation and safeguard the health of residents.

“Governor Okpebholo, demonstrating decisive leadership, is personally coordinating surveillance and monitoring efforts, working closely with the State Ministry of Health and other critical stakeholders to ensure a swift and effective containment of the disease.

“Key interventions currently underway include the procurement of life-saving vaccines to drive an immediate and statewide vaccination campaign targeting vulnerable populations, especially children. The government is also ramping up public awareness campaigns through multiple platforms—radio, television, community outreach, and social media—to educate citizens on the symptoms of diphtheria, preventive measures, and the importance of early treatment.

“Hospitals across the State have been placed on high alert and instructed to intensify case detection, prompt isolation, and proper clinical management of suspected cases in accordance with national and international guidelines.

“Medical personnel are being briefed and equipped to respond appropriately, while the State’s disease surveillance network is being expanded to trace and monitor potential contacts swiftly.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, has been at the forefront of the State’s medical response, working tirelessly with the emergency health task force to mitigate the spread of the disease and provide real-time updates to the public.

“In an inclusive move, school owners and proprietors are actively collaborating with the Government to implement early warning systems, enforce hygiene standards, and carry out health screenings where necessary to protect schoolchildren—who are among the most vulnerable.

“In addition, Governor Okpebholo has convened a multi-sectoral emergency meeting with representatives from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organization (WHO), traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and community development groups to harmonise efforts and strengthen the response framework.

“The Government assures the public that there is no cause for panic. The situation is under control, and all necessary protocols are being enforced to prevent further spread. Edo State has a strong track record in managing public health emergencies, and this instance is no exception.

“Governor Okpebholo urges citizens to remain calm but vigilant. Residents are advised to report any symptoms such as sore throat, fever, swollen glands in the neck, or difficulty in breathing to the nearest healthcare facility.

“The Government also encourages all residents to cooperate with health officials and participate fully in the vaccination and awareness drive.

“Edo State remains committed to the health and well-being of its people and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that this outbreak is swiftly and permanently addressed.

