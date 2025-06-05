5 smartphones with highest internal storage

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

By Igwe Patrick

Phones with large storage are typically built for users who need more than just the regular. These phones are often used by gamers, content creators, photographers and cinematographers who tend to need more storage space than the average person. More room means better performance. Here are 5 phones in 2025 that support one Terabyte of space.

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The S25 Ultra is Samsung’s ultimate all-rounder. It’s big, powerful, and ready for anything. With its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, built-in S Pen, and stunning 200MP camera, it’s made for people who do a lot on their phone. With 1 TB of ultra-fast storage, you’ll never have to worry about deleting files or running out of space, even if you’re recording in 8K, downloading huge games, or working on creative projects on the go.

2. OnePlus 13

This phone is all about speed and multitasking. The OnePlus 13 not only looks great, but it also comes packed with up to 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. It’s perfect if you love gaming, editing videos, or just having everything offline. No lag, no storage warnings, just smooth and fast performance no matter how much you throw at it.

3. iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus

Not as well-known globally, but seriously powerful, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus is a performance beast that’s great for gamers, vloggers, or anyone who wants flagship power without the flagship price. Its 1 TB storage means you can keep all your high-res content, games, and apps right on your phone with room to spare.

4. Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate

This phone is all about style, security and serious performance. The Mate 70 RS is a luxury device that runs without Google but still delivers a super-smooth experience. If you love design and want something different, this one’s for you. With 1 TB of space, you can carry your entire digital world with you, from photos and documents to huge media files.

5. OPPO Find X7 Ultra

A favourite among photographers, the Find X7 Ultra has one of the best camera setups around. Whether you’re shooting portraits or 4K videos, it delivers beautiful results. What makes it even better is the 1 TB storage, so you can shoot, edit and store everything without ever needing an external drive or cloud service.

Bonus: iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is listed as a bonus because it doesn’t support storage space expansion. The iPhone doesn’t support an SD card which can be used to create room for more storage space. But if you shoot ProRAW photos or 4K ProRes videos, this phone is made for you. The 1 TB option means you can film an entire short movie or run your creative business straight from your pocket. It’s premium, powerful, and the perfect choice for anyone deep into the Apple ecosystem.