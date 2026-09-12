Again, two Nigerians killed in South Africa’s xenophobic crisis

Xenophobia: File photo

The Federal Government has confirmed the killing of two Nigerians in separate incidents in South Africa, amid renewed concerns over attacks targeting foreigners in the country.

Oluwafemi Adeniyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, identifying the victims as Taiwo Fakunle and James Nwankwo.

According to Adeniyi, Fakunle was murdered at his residence in Kensington, Johannesburg, on September 4, while Nwankwo was reportedly killed the following day during what the ministry described as “gruesome interrogation techniques” by officers of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Somerset, Cape Town.

The ministry called on South African authorities to conduct thorough and transparent investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

It expressed particular concern over the alleged involvement of law enforcement officers in the death of Nwankwo, describing the reported interrogation methods as “unacceptable”.

The latest deaths come two months after two other Nigerians were killed in South Africa amid renewed anti-migrant tensions.

The ministry said the recurring incidents, including attacks and destruction of property targeting Nigerians and other African nationals, raise questions about the commitment of South African authorities to curbing attacks against foreigners.

It also expressed concern over South Africa’s failure to sign a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of an early warning mechanism agreed upon during bilateral discussions between Nigeria and South Africa.

The Federal Government said it was actively considering “other concrete measures” to secure South Africa’s cooperation after previous diplomatic efforts.

According to the ministry, such measures could include taking the recurring waves of xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Nigerians and other Africans before the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The development comes as the National Assembly on Friday suspended all legislative engagements with South Africa over the continued attacks against Nigerians.

The ministry said the government remained committed to protecting the lives and interests of Nigerians in South Africa.