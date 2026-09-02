10 most expensive phones without gold or diamonds

By Hannah Ogunlabi

When it comes to phones, an expensive device does not always need to be covered in gold, diamonds or other precious materials.

Some phones command high prices because of their advanced technology, foldable displays, powerful processors, large storage capacities and premium designs.

In 2026, several smartphones stand out among the most expensive commercially available devices, with some costing more than $2,000.

Here are 10 of the most expensive smartphones without gold or diamond decorations.

1. Vertu Metavertu 2

The Vertu Metavertu 2 sits in a different category from conventional flagship smartphones, combining high-end technology with luxury craftsmanship. Rather than relying on gold and diamonds, the device uses premium materials such as ceramic and leather. It also focuses on privacy, security and Web3 features, with prices varying according to the configuration and materials selected.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is among the most expensive mainstream smartphones in 2026, starting at $2,099 in the US and rising to $2,699 for the 1TB version. The foldable flagship features an 8-inch internal display, a 5,000mAh battery and an advanced triple-camera system. Its high price reflects the engineering involved in combining a large tablet-sized display with a relatively slim smartphone design.

3. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate Design made headlines as the world’s first commercially available tri-fold smartphone. It can transform from a conventional phone into a larger device with a 10.2-inch display when fully unfolded. Its three-panel folding mechanism, flexible display and specialised hinge system contribute to its premium price, with the base model originally priced at around $2,800.

4. OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open is a premium foldable designed to offer both a conventional smartphone experience and a larger tablet-style workspace. It combines high-end hardware with a large internal display and multitasking features, making it particularly suited to users who want to run multiple applications and work on a larger screen without carrying a tablet.

5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold was introduced as the company’s premium foldable smartphone, with a starting price of $1,799. The device combines a large folding display with Google’s Tensor G4 processor, a multi-camera system and AI-powered features. Its price places it firmly in the premium foldable category.

6. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is a premium smartphone aimed heavily at photography enthusiasts. One of its standout features is a retractable main camera system that physically extends when activated. The phone also combines a premium build with a high-resolution display, large battery and advanced imaging capabilities, helping it command a price significantly above many conventional smartphones.

7. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB

The 1TB version of the iPhone 16 Pro Max sits at the top end of Apple’s conventional smartphone range. It features a titanium design, Apple’s A18 Pro chip and a professional-grade camera system. The large storage capacity is one of the factors that pushes the price of the top configuration to $1,599.

8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is a premium foldable built around a thin and lightweight design. It features a large internal display, flagship processing hardware and an advanced hinge mechanism. Its high-end specifications and foldable construction place it among Xiaomi’s most expensive smartphones.

9. Honor Magic V3

The Honor Magic V3 focuses on making foldable technology thinner and lighter. Its slim profile allows it to resemble a conventional smartphone more closely when folded, while still providing a large display when opened. The combination of foldable engineering, premium hardware and a lightweight design puts the Magic V3 firmly in the high-end smartphone category.

10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 is another premium foldable released in 2026, starting at $1,899 in the US. It offers a large foldable display, flagship performance and integration with Samsung’s wider Galaxy ecosystem. Although it sits below the Z Fold8 Ultra in Samsung’s range, its price still makes it one of the most expensive mainstream smartphones available.

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