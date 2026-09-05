5 phones made in China that can rival Samsung and Apple in 2026

By Deborah Oyekale

For years, the war has been between the iPhone and Samsung series, and almost nothing else mattered.

Well, not anymore.

In 2026, Chinese brands have stopped trying to catch up, and they are now leading in cameras, charging speed, AI, and batteries, and they’re doing it for less.

Here are 5 phones made in China that can seriously rival Samsung and Apple this year.

Huawei Mate 70 Pro

Huawei is now back with its own Kirin chip and HarmonyOS NEXT; the Mate 70 Pro+ has 2-day battery life, satellite messaging, and AI photo editing that makes DSLRs jealous.

If Apple has the ecosystem, Huawei now has the independence.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Leica glass. 1-inch sensor. 200MP zoom. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra shoots photos and video that beat both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S26 Ultra in low light and zoom.

Add 120W charging that fills the battery in 18 minutes, and you’ve got a flagship that doesn’t beg.

OPPO Find X8 Pro

Co-built with Hasselblad, this phone is for creators. OPPO’s AI Studio edits like a pro editor, and the portrait video looks like it came from a movie set.

Samsung has foldables. OPPO has colour science that wins on Instagram.

Vivo X100 Ultra

If you shoot content at night, this is the phone. Brightest night video in 2026.

Big battery, fast charging, and AI tools made for TikTok and YouTube creators. Apple shoots well. Vivos shoot better after dark.

OnePlus 13 Pro

Same Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Elite chip as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Same 2K display. Half the drama, way less money.

OnePlus gives you clean Android, crazy fast charging, and zero bloat. It’s what you get when you want Samsung power without the Samsung price.

In 2026, buying a phone isn’t just about the logo anymore. It’s about what the phone can actually do.

Vanguard News