10 phones with best camera in 2025

By Igwe Patrick

Choosing which phone has the best camera is not as straightforward as it might seem. Various phones have their cameras tailored to meet a certain need: zoom, cinematic experience, shutter speed, and so on. But overall, here are the 10 best phones with the best cameras in 2025.

10. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

Compact but mighty, the Zenfone 11 Ultra holds its own with solid portrait quality and one of the better selfie cameras out there. It’s great for everyday users who want good colours and sharpness without carrying a bulky phone.

9. Sony Xperia 1 V

The Xperia 1 VI is for those who like a little more control. It captures true-to-life colours and accurate skin tones, especially if you like to tweak settings manually. It’s not flashy but very reliable for photographers who want authenticity.

8. Honor Magic6 Pro

Honor Magic6 Pro is a solid performer, giving you sharp portraits and good clarity. It handles daylight shots especially well, though skin tones sometimes come out a touch cooler than rivals. Still, it offers a great mix of features for the price.

7. Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra brings big camera hardware with features like adjustable aperture, which lets you tweak your portraits to look just right. Colours are punchy and it’s a strong choice if you like vivid, vibrant photos with plenty of pop.

6. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra

If you care about detail, the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is hard to beat. It’s a monster when it comes to zoom and crispness. Portraits look good too, although they lean slightly more processed compared to phones like the iPhone or Pixel.

5. Oppo Find X7 Ultra

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is all about balance. It delivers creamy, smooth bokeh for portraits while still keeping details sharp. Plus, it handles zoom and wide shots like a champ, so you get great results no matter what you’re shooting.

4. Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo’s X100 Pro, with its Zeiss lenses, is a hidden gem. It’s fantastic for portraits, giving photos a soft, glowing look that feels natural. It also performs well in low light, making your night shots look stunning.

3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

This one is a true all-rounder. The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers sharp portraits with solid background blur and can zoom ridiculously far without losing too much quality. It’s perfect if you want one phone that does everything — from close-up selfies to distant shots.

2. Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro stands out for how well it handles all kinds of skin tones, especially in tricky lighting. Its smart HDR makes every shot pop without looking fake, and it’s great if you post a lot on social media, thanks to its consistent colour balance.

1. iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the go-to for people who care about natural-looking photos. It captures skin tones beautifully and nails portraits every time. Plus, its video quality is still unmatched, making it a favourite for content creators and casual users alike.