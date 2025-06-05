5 countries that offer 10-year visa programme

By Igwe Patrick

For many Nigerians, travelling abroad is more than just a luxury. It’s a way to explore opportunities, search for better job prospects, reconnect with loved ones, attend events or simply take a break from the everyday hustle. But applying for visas can be stressful, expensive and repetitive.

That’s why 10-year visa programmes are a big deal. They give you long-term access to certain countries without the need to keep reapplying every year. Ten-year visas can open a lot of doors for Nigerians. Whether you travel frequently for business, have family abroad, or just want the freedom to explore the world without worrying about constant visa applications, these programmes can make your travel life easier.

Getting these visas requires careful planning, honest intentions and sometimes, a strong financial profile. But with the right approach, many Nigerians have successfully secured them.

Here are five countries where Nigerians can potentially get a 10-year visa.

1. China: For Business and Cultural Connection

This is one of the best advantages for business-minded Nigerians who travel to China for trade, product sourcing or exhibitions. The 10-year multiple-entry visa is a game-changer. China offers this visa to citizens of select countries, including Nigeria, under categories like tourism or business. Each visit typically allows a stay of 60 to 90 days. You’ll need to show your travel purpose, either with an invitation letter or proof of hotel bookings and flight reservations. Nigeria has strong trade ties with China. This 10-year visa programme makes travel easier for those in the import-export business; this visa helps save time.

2. United States: Travel Convenience at Its Best

The United States offers Nigerians the popular B1/B2 visa which can be valid for up to 10 years. This visa allows you to visit for business, tourism, medical reasons or to spend time with family. Each trip can last up to six months depending on the immigration officer at the port of entry. For many Nigerians with children in school abroad, relatives in the US or those attending conferences or medical appointments, this visa offers unmatched flexibility. You don’t need to reapply every year and if you have a solid travel history, getting a 10-year validity is very possible. The process requires a bit of preparation though. You will need to attend an interview and show proof that you have strong ties to Nigeria. This could be your job, family, business or assets.

3. United Kingdom: Easy Access for Frequent Visitors

If you find yourself travelling to the UK often, maybe for weddings, church conventions, medical check-ups or family visits, the 10-year Standard Visitor Visa is worth considering. Nigerians who have a strong travel record and genuine reasons to visit regularly are eligible to apply.

Each visit allows a maximum stay of six months and the visa is valid for a full decade. You’ll need to convince the UK Home Office that you’re not trying to overstay or live illegally in the country.

4. Greece: A Gateway to Europe

Greece is part of the Schengen zone and while the 10-year visa isn’t officially advertised, it is granted to travellers who have a strong record of respecting visa rules. Nigerians who have held multiple Schengen visas before and have a good reason for frequent travel could be eligible.

The visa allows access to all 27 Schengen countries for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180 days. If you love to explore Europe or have business and events in different EU countries, this visa can offer freedom and convenience.

5. Cyprus: Long-Term Stay for Investors and Families

Cyprus isn’t part of the Schengen zone yet, but it offers long-stay visas or residency permits that can last up to 10 years. This is mostly given to people who invest in property or can prove they have stable income and ties to the country.

If you’re looking for a peaceful Mediterranean base, either for retirement, business or family life, Cyprus is an underrated option. It’s also a great stepping stone into the European Union.

For those planning long-term relocation, retirement or investment in Europe, Cyprus offers a less stressful and more affordable route than other Western countries.