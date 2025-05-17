Zulum declares Monday fasting, prayer day over insecurity in Borno

Gov. Zulum

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has declared Monday a day of voluntary fasting and prayer across the state, urging residents to unite in a collective spiritual appeal for peace and security.

The announcement came during a statewide broadcast on Saturday, in response to the worsening security situation in the region.

Zulum called on citizens to observe the fast and engage in prayers for peace in Borno, the wider Northeast, and across Nigeria.

“In light of our current security challenges, I am calling on all residents of Borno State to unite in a collective act of faith and solidarity.

“This Monday, I am inviting you to join me in a voluntary day of fasting and prayer for peace to reign in Borno State, the Northeast and indeed the entire country. “Let us come together to seek divine guidance, healing, and peace for our state,” said Zulum.

He described the day as not just a spiritual exercise but a communal demonstration of hope and resilience. “Fasting is more than a personal spiritual act; it is a communal expression of our shared hope,” he said.

While calling for public participation, the governor assured residents that his administration is actively working on practical solutions to tackle insecurity. He noted ongoing collaborations with federal authorities and security agencies to enhance operations, intelligence sharing and the welfare of personnel on the front lines.

“In recent months, I have held extensive consultations with our federal partners and the leadership of various security agencies,” he said.

“I am pleased to inform you that the collaboration between Borno State and the Federal Government is stronger than ever.”

He also reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to supporting Borno in overcoming its security challenges. “Indeed, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the Service Chiefs have given us assurances that they will do everything possible within their reach to bring to an end the current insecurity that we are facing in the state,” he stated.

Zulum pledged to reinforce local security mechanisms, including strengthening the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters and vigilante groups, as well as expanding community-based intelligence and early warning systems.

He warned against aiding armed groups, calling them “our collective enemy,” and cautioned individuals or communities against collaborating with such elements.

Beyond the security crisis, the governor addressed the ongoing water scarcity in Maiduguri and surrounding areas, attributing it to infrastructure damage from last year’s floods. He assured residents that efforts to restore the water supply are underway and appealed for continued patience.

Zulum also announced the reactivation of the Anti-Social Vices Committee to address the recent spike in urban crimes, pledging firm action to maintain order in Maiduguri and beyond.