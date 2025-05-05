Why trial of ex-first lady, Patience Jonathan’s domestic staff is delayed – Bayelsa NBA

File image of Patience Jonathan

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA ,Yenagoa Branch, Bayelsa State, has explained the delay in the trial of 13 domestic staff of former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, who have been incarcerated at the Okaka Correctional Centre in Yenagoa since 2019.

The NBA stated that because of the nature of the case which also involves capital punishment, all lawyers ought to be present in court before it could proceed, but regretted that there was never a time when all the counsels were present.

The Chairman, NBA Yenagoa Branch,Mr. Somina Johnbull, who gave thie explanation in Yenagoa on Monday while fielding questions after briefing journalists on programmes of activities lined up for the branch’s annual law week, said former Vice President, Prof Yomi Osinbajois expected to deliver the keynote address on Friday, May 16 , on the theme: “Setting the Pace: Law, Leadership and Transformational Development.”

According to him, all the 13 defendants were represented by different counsels and that it was strange that a matter of that nature could continue for that long in Bayelsa State after the provision of modern facilities including e-recording.

Johnbull disclosed that on the last day the case was called in April, the court volunteered to recuse itself because of the sensationalization of the matter, but the defendants pleaded that it should continue because they had confidence in the court.

His words: “With regard to the case you spoke about, I want to say that the NBA investigated the case. We spoke with all the lawyers and the fault isn’t from the court.

“We have a situation where there are 13 defendants. The 13 defendants all have their different lawyers and any day, because it’s also a case that has capital punishment, any day that any of the lawyers don’t come (to court), the case cannot proceed.

“And we found out from the records that there was never a time this matter came up for hearing and the court wasn’t ready to hear the matter.

“This is a case that we have found somehow strange. In Bayelsa, without sounding immodest, it is very strange for any matter to last beyond three, four years because of the facilities that have been provided, the e-recording system, and so, we find it strange, and then we investigated it.

“And, as a matter of fact, on the last day that the matter came up, I think the court even volunteered to recuse itself from the matter on account of the sensationalization of that matter. All the defendants appealed that they still wanted the matter to proceed and that they have confidence in the court.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Law Week Planning Committee , Mr Iniruo Wills said the theme was deliberately crafted to work towards achieving the main objectives .

His words: “The areas we are focusing on in this year’s event have to do with the role of the rule of law in the overall governance of the peace and stability to our society and also in terms of the immediate access to justice

“The role of the law in the court room and beyond that is revolutionizing access to justice and in doing that we have in mind our stakeholders, that is the public. So stakeholders satisfaction is at the back of our mind in trying to x-ray of good governance, leadership and development.”