Warri Urhobo APC passes vote of confidence in Tinubu, Oborevwori, others

Leaders and members of the Warri Urhobo All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Saturday at an expanded and well-attended meeting hosted by Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, the Warri Urhobo APC leader.

In attendance were leaders and members from the Urhobo wards in Warri South LGA, with over 300 members present.

Far reaching resolutions passed after exhaustive reviews and discussions included welcoming the new members from PDP who have joined the party; resolution that both old and new members should work together harmoniously in the various Wards; and the passing of a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The meeting noted that President Tinubu has done well and is on the right track in repositioning the country for greater progress.

The meeting also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, noting the giant strides being made by the Governor in the Infrastructural development of the State; Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, for his effective representation of the Senatorial District at the Senate; and Hon Benson Obire, for his representation of Warri South Constituency 2 at the Delta State House of Assembly.

The meeting reminded the Leadership at the Senatorial Level, at the State Level and at the Federal Level that infrastructure development and other dividends of democracy from Government should be evenly and equitably spread amongst the tribes and constituent parts of Delta South Senatorial District which comprises four indigenous ethnic groups of Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo.

The meeting was attended by over 300 party members and Leaders. Prominent Leaders who attended the meeting included Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, Chief Benson Obire, Chief Isreal Abido, Chief Western Adehor, Chief Birinus Ojogri, Rev. David Utofia, Chief (Mrs) Ann Iniovis, Chief Peter Agiri, Chief Coach Obire, Chief Mark Ikpuri, Chief Goddy Onotor, Chief Stephen Dolor, Hon. Gabriel Okandeji, and Hon Emma Okandeji. Others include Hon Ese Azakaza, Mr. Davies Akhigbe, Chief Fred Dolor, Chief Onoriode Okoh, Hon. Festus Igherebo, Mr. Gabriel Omorere, Mr. Benji Eboh