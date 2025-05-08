Tree planting key to combating climate change – Environment Minister

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal, has declared that tree planting remains one of Nigeria’s most effective strategies to combat climate change.

Speaking at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja, Lawal emphasized the crucial role forests play in regulating the climate, conserving biodiversity, and sustaining millions of livelihoods across the country.

He noted that under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, significant strides have been made to restore Nigeria’s forests and curb deforestation.

“We are curbing illegal logging and unsustainable farming, and this is already yielding results,” Lawal stated confidently.

Landmark Agreement with Cameroon

The Minister highlighted a historic agreement signed with Cameroon on April 19, 2024, aimed at protecting shared forests and wildlife. The pact encompasses the Cross River National Park in Nigeria and Korup National Park in Cameroon, marking a critical step toward transboundary environmental protection.

Massive Tree Planting Initiatives

As part of efforts to combat desertification, Lawal announced the cultivation of over 3.8 million neem tree seedlings for planting across 11 frontline states. This reforestation initiative is expected to rejuvenate degraded lands and improve climate resilience in the affected areas.

Oil Spill Cleanup and Mangrove Restoration

On oil spill remediation, Lawal disclosed that the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) is actively restoring 560 hectares of mangroves in Ogoniland. He reported that over 2 million seedlings have already been planted as part of the cleanup and reforestation efforts.

The Minister also commended the National Park Service and the Nigerian military for their ongoing efforts in reclaiming forested regions from bandits and terrorists. According to him, restoring safety to these areas is crucial for effective environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Lawal concluded by underscoring the administration’s commitment to building the resilience of communities, particularly those in Nigeria’s drylands, against the severe impacts of climate change.

“Our goal is to make sure that every tree planted is a step towards securing our environment for future generations,” he said.