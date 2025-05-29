Students narrowly escape death in Taraba as classroom collapses during exams

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

A major disaster was narrowly averted on Wednesday in Taraba State when classrooms at Government Secondary School, Namnai, in Gassol Local Government Area collapsed during a heavy downpour. The incident forced hundreds of final-year students and exam officials, including National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, to flee for their lives.

The collapse occurred while students were writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to eyewitnesses, the storm began around 6 p.m., shortly after a second group of students had commenced their exams. Violent winds and torrential rain caused the building to give way, trapping several students and staff beneath the debris.

Dozens of students sustained injuries, including fractures and other forms of physical trauma. Teachers, examination supervisors, and corps members were also affected, with some rescued hours later by local residents who rushed to the scene.

A resident of Namnai, Alhaji DanAzumi Lauris, confirmed the incident via telephone. He stated that the first batch of students had completed their papers and left before the collapse.

“It was the second set that got caught when the rain started. The classrooms collapsed just minutes after the exam began,” he said.

The injured were reportedly taken to a nearby primary healthcare centre for urgent medical attention. The windstorm also damaged several houses across the town.