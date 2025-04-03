Rehabilitation of collapsed Taraba Bridge to begin next week – FG

… Empathizes with Commuters, Residents

By Femi Bolaji

The Federal Government has announced that full rehabilitation work on the collapsed Namnai Bridge in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State will commence next week.

The announcement follows the devastating flood that occurred on Wednesday, which swept away the makeshift bridge that had served as a major link for commuters traveling from Taraba North to other parts of the country.

Uba Maigari, the Minister of State for Regional Development, expressed sympathy for the commuters and residents affected by the bridge collapse during his assessment visit to the site on Thursday.

Maigari noted that before the recent damage to the makeshift bridge, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) had already deployed engineers to the site and was only awaiting clearance to commence work.

He assured that, given the urgency of the situation, rehabilitation work would begin next week.

“This location requires immediate attention, and we will take all necessary steps to resolve the problem,” Maigari said.

He further explained, “The Namnai Bridge is among 12 bridges in the North East region earmarked for emergency intervention.”

“Within a week, work will begin because the most important thing is to find a solution quickly, and the Federal Government is fully committed to this,” he added.

Maigari also highlighted that the Ministry of Regional Development will continue to collaborate with the state government on infrastructure development.

He also mentioned that the state is seeking the Federal Government’s intervention in the rehabilitation of the Mayokam, Suntai, and Bantaje bridges, as well as the recently awarded Akwana Road project.