Stakeholders task Tinubu, Wike on public health sector

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Stakeholders in the health sector has called on President Bola TInubu and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, to beam their searchlights on the public health sector particularly hospitals in the FCT.

Professor Julius Oviawe, a hospital administrator in Abuja lamented that patients are now seeking medical help outside Abuja over an the inability of the authorities to pay up its internet subscription for hospital approvals and operations.

In a chat with newsmen, Professor Julius Oviawe, expressed his frustration for having to leave Abuja to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for medical service over the failure of the officials of the FCTA Health Services & Environment to promptly act as required.

According to him, the hospital management are at loss and disbelief over the authorities to renew her agency’s internet subscription thereby causing hospitals across the FCT to delay rendering life-saving medical services to the patients.

He said:” Both the President and the FCT Minister should act immediately to deter such from happening across the country, because issues like these bastardise the name of our beloved country.”

Also speaking, a British trained Medical Doctor , Dr. (Mrs.) Adejoke Fashanu, also accused the authories of complacency, also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to immediately investigate the allegations and ensure that those involved are queried or sanctioned.

She said: “What they have done is placing approvals for hospital operations on hold and putting the lives of patients at risk due to their alleged failure to pay the agency’s internet subscription, leaving patients and hospitals in disarray across the FCT.”

“These are some of the reasons why our doctors are fleeing overseas. In fact, it is embarrassing and disgusting that up until a few weeks ago, Health Services & Environment in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) only had one vehicle to patrol the entire FCT for hospitals and medical facilities inspections and approval.

“And now, they have two vehicles, and they are celebrating that they have made progress.”