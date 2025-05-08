Pope: What do different colour smokes mean during a conclave?

Every time the Catholic Church needs a new pope, the world looks to the Vatican — not just for an announcement, but for colours of smoke that carries centuries of tradition.

During the papal conclave, when cardinals gather in secrecy to elect a new pope, the colours of smoke that rise from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel send a powerful public signal: black for “no pope yet,” white for “habemus papam” — we have a pope.

What Is a Conclave?

A conclave is the solemn gathering of cardinals at the Vatican to elect a new pope following the death or resignation of the previous pontiff.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote. These high-ranking clergy members are locked away — the term “conclave” itself means “with a key” — until a decision is reached.

The process is highly structured, with multiple rounds of voting each day until a candidate receives a two-thirds majority.

Why Smoke?

The outcome of each voting session is communicated to the outside world not with words, but with smoke.

This tradition dates back centuries and is designed to notify the public immediately of whether or not a new pope has been chosen — without revealing any other details of the secretive process.

Black Smoke: No Pope Yet

Known in Italian as fumata nera, black smoke means that the required majority has not been reached and the Church remains without a pope.

This smoke emerges after the ballots are burned along with a chemical mixture that produces the dark color.

Historically, substances like tar were used, but today the Vatican uses a safer blend of potassium perchlorate, anthracene, and sulfur.

White Smoke: A Pope Has Been Elected

When a candidate finally receives the necessary two-thirds majority vote, the ballots are burned with a different chemical mix, and white smoke — fumata bianca — rises from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney.

This signals that the Church has a new leader. Traditionally, this moment is met with cheers from the crowds in St. Peter’s Square and the ringing of church bells across Rome.

The new pope is then introduced to the world from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Behind the Scenes of the Smoke

To avoid confusion between the two signals, the Vatican carefully prepares the chemical compositions:

Black smoke is produced using a mix of potassium perchlorate, anthracene, and sulfur.

White smoke is created with potassium chlorate, lactose (a type of sugar), and rosin (a resin from pine trees, also used by violinists to add grip to their bows).

