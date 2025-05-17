Over 80 drone applications under review, training centre in pipeline — NCAA

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has said it is in the process of approving a new aviation training facility for drone operators.

NCAA’s Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engineer Godwin Balang, said the agency has chosen to be methodical to ensure the facility met all operational benchmarks.

Balang, who spoke at the 5th Drone Technology Conference and Exhibition, Dronetex2025, also said it was working on applicable drone standards in Nigeria.

He stated that over 80 drone-related applications were in review at the NCAA, which showed a significant rise in interest and regulatory engagement.

According to him, while conventional aircraft were undergoing type certification, drones were still evolving and lacked harmonised global standards for evaluation.

On the aviation training facility for drone operators, he said: “This will be a game-changer for drone training in Nigeria. This strategic decision helps avoid confusion with conventional aviation schools while maintaining integrity in drone-specific education. The NCAA plans to replace full certification with competency certificates for drone operators and organisations. We are taking the path many forward-thinking countries are now adopting.”

On type certification, he said: “This is not just a Nigeria problem. Drones haven’t met type certification anywhere because the platforms are not standardised.”

He, however, clarified that the absence of certification was not an indication of safety threat but reflected structural and operational differences with traditional aircraft.