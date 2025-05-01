Organised Labour decry persistent killings of farmers by herders

…call for new security architecture to tackle insecurity

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Organised Labour in Ekiti State under the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday bemoaned the prevailing incidences of kidnapping and heart-wrenching killings of farmers by armed herders across the country.

The Unions also lamented the recent killings in Benue and Plateau states, which according to them have become thorns in the flesh of Nigerians.

The organised labour raised this concern on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration titled: ” Reclaiming the civil space in the midst of economic hardship”.

Ekiti NLC Chairman, Kolapo Olatunde said consolidated security architecture is needed in order to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

He called on the security agencies across the country to take decisive actions that would stem the tide, adding that farmers and other workers should be able to go to their places of work without fear.

His words, “Distinguished Comrades, the security situation in the Country calls for sincere prayers and Consolidated security architecture that will bring turnaround new approach that will bring positive results in order to safeguard lives and properties of hapless Nigerians.

“The persistent incident of kidnapping, heart-wrenching killing of farmers by armed herdsmen and heartless killings in some parts of Benue and Plateau States are condemnable.

“We, therefore call on the security apparatus in Nigeria and across the States of the Federation to rise to this challenge and take decisive action that will stem the tide.

“This is our clarion call; our farmlands must be safe, our people must be able to go about their lawful businesses without fear; workers in Nigeria especially in the troubling areas should leave home for work and be sure of returning safely to their families”.

On his part, Ekiti TUC Chairman, Sola Adigun also expressed his displeasure at the workers’ inability to hold political leaders accountable, as a result of the threat targeted at civix space by scrupulous leaders.

Adigun noted that this infringement on civic freedom by security agencies, have further made workers vulnerable to attacks, while non-state actors whose interests remain shadowy, interfere in workers’ struggles.

“Perhaps even more worrying is the systematic shrinking of the civic space. Our right to organize, to protest peacefully, to speak without fear, and to hold our leaders accountable is increasingly under attack. Trade union activities are frequently disrupted by security agencies, while non-state actors-whose interests remain shadowy-interfere in workers’ struggles.

“And this assault on civic freedoms is happening precisely at a time when the voices of the people are needed more than ever to demand change. To reclaim the civic space in this era of economic hardship, we must act-strategically and courageously”. He added

In his speech, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji commended the workers in the state for their support, saying their commitment to friendly dialogues have enabled his government to act swiftly to issues.

While reiterating his commitment to prioritising the welfare of workers in the state, the governor reaffirmed his pledge towards restoring their dignity and pride through the provision of civil space in the state.