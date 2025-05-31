Okpebholo distributes 17 New SUVs to Edo LGA Chairmen

Okpebholo

Gov. Monday Okpebholo has presented 17 brand new 2025 model SUVs to local government chairmen to enhance grassroots service delivery statewide.

Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said Okpebholo was joined by the Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa and other top officials at the event on Saturday in Benin.

Okpebholo emphasised that his administration would not interfere with local government funds, adding that he allowed councils to drive development at the grassroots without constraints.

He criticised the previous administration for sidelining local governments, adding that his government recognised and empowered council chairmen with tools like the new SUVs to enable function better.

Okpebholo expressed gratitude to God for enabling chairmen to now enjoy brand new vehicles, describing it as a sign of progress in Edo.

He said the new development was unfolded under President Bola Tinubu, stressing that Edo would soon rival cities like Lagos and Abuja in terms of growth.

The governor warned that the SUVs were not for personal use but strictly for public service.

He vowed to monitor their use across the local governments.

He added that council funds were untouched by the state, adding that performance would be measured based on visible outcomes aligned with financial allocations.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Lucky Eseigbe, praised Okpebholo for upholding local government autonomy and ensuring accountability and transparency in council operations.

Eseigbe noted the positive impact of the autonomy, highlighting new infrastructure like newclassrooms, roads, and healthcare centres across the 18 local government areas.

According to him, this is the first time in Edo’s history that brand new SUVs 2025 model were purchased for all local government chairmen.