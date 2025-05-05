NIFS, Trino inaugurate ISDE for creatives

…induct 12 cohorts

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS) lived up to its commitment towards addressing a critical gap in the entertainment industry on Friday, when it partnered Trino Motion Pictures to inaugurate the maiden edition of the International Sales and Distribution Executives (ISDE) programme.

The programme was initiated to equip professionals with the required expertise in international sales, aggregation, licensing, and distribution.

The ISDE programme addresses a pressing need in the creative industry, where creatives produce high-quality content but lack the knowledge and skills to effectively market and monetise their work globally.

To kick off the programme, its inaugural cohort had 12 talented participants including; Adetayo Adebowale, Dr Sherif Adekunle, Ehinomen Azeta, Uneke Ekene, Faustina Okomayin, Lucy Adikwu, Mercy Akumute, Nneamaka Nwadei, Olatubosun Olasimbo, Precious lroagalachi, Daleshawn Butler and Temitope Sanni.

These cohorts are all enthused about making remarkable differences in film sales, distribution, and aggregation.

Speaking during the inauguration and induction ceremony, Uche Okocha, Managing Director of Trino Motion Pictures, disclosed that the training programme was conceived after the company’s two-year experience in handling sales and distribution roles. He pointed out that a significant gap was encountered, which was a lack of structured pipelines for professionals and inadequate training facilities, hence the need for the development of ISDE programme.

While stating that the training featuring both virtual and physical classes would run for six months, he stressed the importance of identifying potential, building capacity, and creating opportunities to build a sustainable film industry.

His words, “The ISDE programme will have 12 finalists trained on the nitty-gritty of international sales and distribution for all formats: scripted, unscripted, TV formats, documentaries, films, etc. “This will be for six months and will feature international executives as resource persons that have been in the sales and distribution space for at least over 15 years.

“We are going to try and have a blend of the French territories, some of France, the UK, and Nigeria.

The real goal is to train the next generation of professionals that can sell our content to a global audience, which is very important because we found that there are no training platforms for such.

“We hope to have this as an annual programme going forward and maybe expand it to 24 participants so that we can keep supporting the industry and the personnel that we require in that space of sales and distribution to keep growing.”

He added that the cohorts will have the opportunity to visit local film markets, local festivals, and international festivals in the course of the training.

Also speaking, NIFS founder Ms Ijeoma Onah, harped on the importance of creating a balance between the business side of film making and the creative aspect, disclosing that upon the completion of the programme, the participants would go on an internship programme with international organisations.

“People need to understand that film is a product, and if the right knowledge is in place, then we can begin to see sustainable businesses birthed,” she added.

Counselling the inductees, she said, “I want you to understand that it is time to step out and build your own network. You need to elevate your career. Much has been invested in this programme and we demand a lot of concentration and focus from you.”

On his part, the Programme Director for ISDE programme Godwin Nzekwe, said, “Today marks the beginning of a bold and timely vision to prepare, equip, and position African creatives for the global stage through international storytelling, business strategy, and meaningful industry collaboration.

“The ISDE programme is not just training. It is a launchpad for cross-cultural exchange, market access, and real transformation in our film and television space.

“Over the coming months, our participants will engage with global mentors, gain deep industry knowledge, attend major international markets, and complete a six-month internship with top-tier distribution companies.”

The Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr Shaibu Husseini, who also graced the occasion, commended the inniative, noting that it underscored the importance of capacity building in developing a robust entertainment industry.

While encouraging Nigerian creatives to apply for the Federal Government’s Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF), which he said, would aid their operations in the industry, Dr Husseini, enlightened the creatives on the application procedure to procure the fund, stressing that it

only warrants a creative’s intellectual property (IP) as collateral.