London to Lagos: LASG celebrates Pelumi’s solo trip anniversary

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has celebrated the first anniversary of Pelumi Nubi’s sole trip from London to Lagos by road, describing the feat as inspiring.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, on Wednesday.

The statement re-affirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to youth development and encouragement of young Nigerians to discover and maximise their potential.

According to the statement, Aregbe praised Nubi’s courage and determination, describing her feat as an inspiration to young people across Nigeria.

“This milestone is worth celebrating not just for the journey itself, but for what it represents. It shows our youths that, with courage and determination, they can achieve anything.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagos State Government are fully committed to supporting young people in realising their potential,” it said.

I quoted Nubi as expressing gratitude to the Lagos State Government for its support over the past year, noting that her journey was aimed at showcasing the vibrancy of Lagos and the potential of Africa to the global community.

“I’m deeply thankful to the Lagos State Government for believing in me and supporting me throughout this journey especially to Mr Idris Aregbe.

“This past year has been incredible, and I am excited to continue sharing my story,” the statement quoted Nubi as saying.

It stated that Nubi’s father, Prof. Timothy Nubi, also showed appreciation.

“To the thousands of mothers and fathers Pelumi has gained over the last year, we are grateful. I thank Governor Sanwo-Olu and Mr Aregbe for honouring her and immortalising her journey.

“This recognition will fuel her passion for even greater achievements.” the statement said.

According to the statement, the highlight of the celebration was the re-unveiling of Nubi’s purple Peugeot 107 (plate number DY 62 FDM) now permanently displayed at the J.Randle Centre as a symbol of youth resilience and ambition.

“Guests were also treated to a tour of the centre’s exhibitions, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Lagos,” the statement added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nubi embarked on the adventurous 68-day solo drive in January 2024.

She arrived in Lagos on April 7 after traversing 17 countries.

Along the journey, she experienced both triumphs and setbacks, including a road accident in her Toyota Peugeot 107.