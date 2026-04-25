Sanwo-Olu, Obanikoro, others celebrate Alebiosu at 90

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday led tributes to elder statesman Bushura Alebiosu on his 90th birthday, describing him as symbol of integrity and service.

Sanwo-Olu said the nonagenarian’s life exemplified selfless leadership and societal progress, with impact resonating across generations.

“We are celebrating a true Nigerian embodying the finest ideals of leadership, service and humanity.

“At 90, Baba remains strong, vibrant and inspiring, engaging people and offering wisdom guiding leaders and communities,” he said.

He noted Alebiosu’s legacy was defined by lives influenced through decades of mentorship and public service.

“Your life teaches us leadership is service, sacrifice and compassion for others.

“You will always be appreciated and loved because you never turned your back on people.

“We thank God for your life and pray for more years in good health, peace and fulfilment,” he said.

Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, also congratulated Alebiosu, calling him a dependable leader and bridge-builder in Lagos politics.

He said Alebiosu’s influence remained steady over years, shaping political thought and fostering unity across divides.

“Baba has remained a stabilising force in our political space, guiding many with counsel and experience.

“His life reflects dedication, loyalty and commitment to community and national growth,” he said.

Ikosi-Isheri LCDA Chairman, Alhaja Samiat Bada, similarly paid tribute, calling Alebiosu pillar of the Greater Kosofe School of Politics.

She said he was more than a political figure, describing him as father, teacher and dependable guide.

“You are more than a political figure; you are a father, teacher and steady pillar we lean on,” she said.

Also, a former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, hailed Alebiosu’s journey, describing him as towering figure known as Bush of Africa.

He said his political career from councillor in Somolu to Lagos Assembly reflected decades of impactful leadership.

“Your life is defined by enduring influence, wisdom and service. You have led with courage and clarity of purpose,” he said.

“As a Governance Advisory Council member, your voice has enriched democracy and strengthened progressive ideals,” he said.

Daniel added Alebiosu’s role as Otunba Gbelegbuwa and Council of Otunbas chairman underscored his stature beyond politics.

“I have witnessed your grace, wisdom and leadership within the Council of Otunbas.

“Your devotion to community building continues to inspire admiration across generations.

“As you mark this milestone, we celebrate your honour and pray for continued good health and peace,” Daniel said.

Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, congratulated Alebiosu, describing him as symbol of resilience, integrity and enduring legacy.

He said the milestone reflected a life of service and impactful leadership at community and national levels.

“On behalf of my family and Lagos East, I congratulate my father and leader on this milestone of 90 years.

“This occasion is testament to a life lived in service, integrity and impact on humanity and country,” he said.

Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, a former senator representing Lagos East, described Alebiosu as father figure, leader and living legend whose impact transcends generations.

“It is with gratitude to Almighty Allah that I celebrate a father, mentor and living legend as he marks 90th birthday.

“At 90, you remain strong in spirit, rich in wisdom and generous in heart, inspiring all,” he said.

Other dignitaries included former APC legal adviser, Muiz Banire, and former Deputy Governor, Adeseye Ogunlewe.

Others present included APC chieftain, James Odunbaku, Minister of Industry, Jumoke Oduwole, and Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, among others.

The host, Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure and his wife Dr Yemisi Bush-Alebiosu, thanked dignitaries for attending the celebration.

On how to sustain his father’s legacy, the commissioner said he had learnt from the best teacher ever.

“My father is a great man and I’m proud of all his accomplishment, I’m grateful to God for sustaining his life.

“I’m on my own journey and its beautiful, I appreciate my father’s legacy, but no pressure but lessons,” he said.

“We are grateful for baba’s life, and we wish him longer years ahead with good health by God’s grace Amen,” she said.