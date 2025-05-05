Lawyers’ Group calls for clampdown on alleged negative influence of Chinese nationals on Nigerian youths

The Chairman of the League of Patriotic Lawyers, Barrister Abubakar Yesufu, has urged the Federal Government and the National Security Council to urgently address the growing influence of some Chinese nationals on Nigerian youths.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Yesufu claimed that certain Chinese individuals operating in Nigeria show disregard for the country’s laws and security institutions. He referenced recent viral videos allegedly showing Chinese nationals spraying naira notes on police officers—an act he described as deeply disrespectful and unlikely to occur in China.

Yesufu further alleged that many Chinese nationals evade taxes and are involved in encouraging illicit activities, including internet fraud, among young Nigerians. He claimed that over 600 Chinese nationals were recently implicated in cybercrime cases.

According to him, the Chinese government is complicit in exporting ex-convicts and individuals with questionable backgrounds to Nigeria, where they allegedly corrupt the morals of local youths. He also expressed concern over the exploitation of Nigerian professionals, particularly lawyers and accountants, who he says are underpaid or receive no fair compensation from Chinese-owned companies.

“About 95% of Chinese employers in Nigeria do not comply with the national minimum wage law,” Yesufu said, describing the situation as “modern-day slavery” due to meager salaries and poor working conditions.

The League of Patriotic Lawyers revealed it is compiling a list of Chinese companies that violate labor laws and exploit Nigerian workers, with plans to publish the list and advocate for sanctions against the worst offenders.

“We can no longer pretend that all is well with our economy in the hands of these buccaneers from the Oriental world, pretending to be on a civilizing mission,” Yesufu said. “From Lagos to Enugu, from Ekiti to Sokoto, the stories of abuse and exploitation are the same—marked by woes and infamy.”