Lagos LG polls: We ‘ll protect our votes, LP chieftain vows

.as LP holds councils’ primaries, Ipinlaye emerges Amuwo-Odofin chairmanship flag-bearer

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Labour Party, Lagos State Chapter, has conducted a peaceful local government primaries for the July 12, 2025, council polls.

Recall that the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Commission, LASIEC, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd.), had earlier explained why the commission chose to be absent at the LP primaries in the State.

Okikiolu-Ighile, said that there are three factions of the LP in Lagos who invited the commission for monitoring of primaries for forthcoming July 12, Local Government polls.

“Labour Party invited us but unfortunately due to internal factions we could not attend. On our records we have three different names from different factions and because of that we had to forward a letter to INEC for counsel,” she said.

LASIEC boss made the remarks, during a stakeholders’ forum in Ikeja recently, themed: “Enhancing a credible and inclusive local government elections in Lagos.”

Meanwhile, LP Lagos Chairman,

Pastor Dr. Adedayo Ekong, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the primaries across the councils in the state, saying, “Am particularly happy everything went well across the councils, except one or two.

“The glitches experienced in some areas would be resolved amicably by the party.

“We give God the glory. The exercise was transparent. Generally, it was quite successful for tye chairmanship and councillorship primaries in Lagos.”

However, a former Secretary General of conference of Secretaries for 20 Local Government Areas, LGAS and 37 Local Council Development Area, LCDAs in Lagos state, Engr. Akinseyi Ipinlaye has emerged the Labour Party, LP flag- bearer at its delegates primaries for the July 12, 2025 council election in Amuwo Odofin.

The returning officer of the LP primaries, held at 7th Avenue, at the weekend in Amuwo-Odofin LGA, Mr.Chigozie Ezue, declared Ipinlaye winner of the election, stating that he polled 56 votes to beat Taiwo Akinseye who polled six votes.

There were 68 accredited delegates but 63 delegates eventually voted as five of them were unable to cast their vote due to no passport photographs or any means of identification as required by party’s guidelines.

“I Mr. Chigozie Ezue the returning officer for Amuwo-Odofin LGA, hereby declared Ipinlaye Akinseyi, having satisfied the Law, LP constitution and primary election guidelines, is hereby declared the party’s flagbearer in the July 12, 2025 local government election.”

An elated Ipinlaye, who was the former Special Adviser on Tourism, Amuwo-Odofin LGA, in his acceptance speech promised he would never let the people down and would hit the ground running once he emerged victorious at the poll.

“I thank you all for giving me your mandate, I want to assure you that our tenure will not fail you.

“Amuwo-Odofin is characterized by many roads in deplorable conditions, fixing this shall be our priority from day one of our assumption of office.”

He however, expressed confidence in LASIEC for the conduct of a free, fair and credible elections.

“Don’t be afraid of anything, your votes will count, we are confident that LASIEC will conduct a free and fair election in Amuwo-Odofin LGA,” he assured.

Commenting on the conduct of the primary, Mr.Obinna Emefor the LP’s Chairman in Amuwo Odofin, stated that the party’s victory is assured.

According to Emefor; “Labour Party is Amuwo-Odofin, Amuwo-Odofin is Labour Party, going by our feat in previous elections, we cleared all the seats from Presidency, House of Representatives to the State Assemblies.

“We are not shaking on this one but fully prepared, not withstanding, it is a local government elections, we will clear all the votes and we will stand to defend our votes.”

On the factions within the party Emefor said,“LASIEC is still waiting on INEC and it will be resolved in no distant time, so I believe it will not jeopardize our efforts.

“There is no faction in Amuwo-Odofin Labour Party is one, no matter which part of the divides you are.”

LP Chairman of Chair in Amuwo Odofin Mr. Laurence Ekpe was of the view that “it is time for the whole of the LGA and LCDA of Amuwo-Odofin to be labourized.”