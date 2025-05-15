Lagos LG election: LP holds primaries Friday, adopts indirect mode

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has fixed Friday for its chairmanship primaries for the July 12 local government election in the state.

The LP State Chairman, Pastor Dayo Ekong, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Ekong said that the chairmanship primaries would be held at the various council areas.

According to her, the party will adopt the delegate-based mode (indirect) to pick its candidates.

“Our councillorship primaries will hold today (Thursday) across all the wards, while the chairmanship primaries will be held on Friday in all the local government areas.

“We are committed to free, fair and transparent primary elections .

“We are confident of a good outing in the election,” the chairman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is to conduct the election in 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state. (NAN)