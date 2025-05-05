Israel approves plan to expand military operations, occupy Gaza – official

Israel’s security cabinet on Monday approved a plan to escalate the offensive in Gaza, including the occupation of the Gaza Strip and continued control over captured areas.

According to an official close to the matter, the ministers unanimously approved the operational plan in a vote.

The vote came hours after Military Chief, Eyal Zamir announced that thousands of call-up orders for reservists would be issued within the week to intensify offensive.

The cabinet also approved a framework for the possible future entry of humanitarian aid to the devastated enclave, which Israel had completely blockaded since March 2 following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement.

It was not immediately clear though when aid deliveries might resume.

Israel had defended the blockade, saying it aimed to prevent Hamas from seizing control of supplies and to pressure the group into accepting a deal on Israel’s terms.

However, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East warned on Sunday that the blockade had triggered a humanitarian crisis in Gaza of catastrophic levels, describing the situation as “beyond imagination.”

The senior official said that during a meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that the new plan marked a shift in strategy, “moving from tactical raids to the occupation and continued control of territory”.

Netanyahu also said that he would continue to promote a plan to facilitate the “voluntary departure” of Gazans and that talks were underway with several countries to receive refugees.

The plan will include, occupying Gaza and holding the territories, moving the Gaza population southward for their protection, denying Hamas the ability to distribute humanitarian aid.

He also said that it would include launching powerful strikes on Hamas, measures that would contribute to its defeat.

It will be recall that Israel ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas in March and resumed its air and ground operations.

According to Gaza health authorities, more than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Israeli offensive began in October 2023.