House Republicans propose $1,000 fee to apply for asylum in US

House Republicans have introduced a new immigration bill that would impose steep fees on certain immigrants, including a $550 charge every six months to renew work permits for asylum seekers, parolees, and those with Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The proposal, led by the House Judiciary Committee, aims to raise $77 billion to expand detention centers, boost Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staffing, and support immigration courts.

The bill also introduces the first-ever $1,000 fee to apply for asylum and eliminates fee waivers that help low-income applicants.

Supporters, including Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), argue the changes are needed to modernize the system and reflect the real cost of processing immigration requests.

Critics say the plan would make it harder for vulnerable migrants to access legal protections and could undermine long-standing humanitarian policies, such as offering asylum free of charge.

Currently, work permits for most immigrants cost up to $520 and are valid for two years, but the bill would shorten that period to six months for certain groups.

The proposal is not yet law and must still pass through Congress and receive presidential approval.

