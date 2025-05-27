Hajj pilgrimage to begin on June 4 – Saudi Arabia

File: Muslim pilgrims at Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy. Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP.

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that the annual Muslim hajj pilgrimage to Mecca would begin on June 4 after astronomical observatories spotted the crescent moon, marking the start of the lunar month.

Read Also: Eid-el-Adha to be celebrated June 6 after Saudi Arabia confirms crescent moon sighting

The date was announced by the supreme court in a statement carried by the official Saudi press agency.

On Monday, Tawfiq al-Rabiah, Saudi Arabia’s hajj minister, said that over a million pilgrims from across the world had arrived.

Last year, 1.8 million Muslims took part in the hajj, according to official figures.

The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. It must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims who are able to.

The date of the Hajj pilgrimage is governed by the Islamic lunar calendar, meaning that it shifts each year. In recent years it has taken place during Saudi Arabia’s scorching summer months.

In 2024, temperatures peaked at 51.8 Celsius. And more than 1,300 people died in the June sun, according to the authorities.

Worshippers take part in four days of ceremonies. The high point is on the second day with mass outdoor prayers on Mount Arafat. It is where Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his last sermon.

This year, the event will fall on June 5, while Eid al-Adha will fall the following day, the Saudi press agency said.

Vanguard News