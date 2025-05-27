Eid-el-Adha to be celebrated June 6 after Saudi Arabia confirms crescent moon sighting

Eid-el-Kabir to be celebrated June 6 after Saudi Arabia confirms crescent moon sighting

By Bayo Wahab

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia authorities have confirmed the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent, which signals the beginning of the 12th month in the Islamic calendar.

This development was announced in a post on X by Haramain, a Saudi-based online news platform on Tuesday.

The post read, “Wednesday would be the first day of Dhul Hijjah.”

Dhul Hijjah is the month in which Muslims worldwide journey to Makkah to perform hajj, which is the fifth pillar of Islam.

According to Haramain’s message, “June 5 would be the day of Arafat,” while “June 6 would be the day of Eid-el-Adha.”