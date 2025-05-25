EPL final day: 5 matches that could impact European qualification

As the English Premier League, EPL wraps up its season, the title race and relegation battle are long settled.

However, the race for European spots remains wide open — with Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League places still undecided.

Here are five key matches on the final day of the EPL that could shape who plays continental football next season:

1. Fulham v Manchester City



City need just a point to secure a Champions League spot. A win seals it, while a loss could open the door for teams below—especially if goal difference becomes a factor.

2. Manchester United v Aston Villa



Villa still have a slim chance at Champions League qualification but need to beat United and hope other results go their way. At minimum, they’ll be aiming to clinch a Europa League slot.

3. Newcastle v Everton



Newcastle are currently in the top five and in control of their Champions League fate. A win at home will ensure a return to Europe’s top competition. A draw might still be enough depending on other results.

4. Nottingham Forest v Chelsea



Forest, sitting seventh, host fifth-placed Chelsea in a massive showdown. A Forest win could see them leapfrog Chelsea, potentially knocking the Blues out of the European spots — depending on goal difference and other results. Nuno Santo’s side would require at least one of Newcastle or Aston Villa to lose their match against Everton and Man United, respectively to have a real chance of making it to the Champions League. Meanwhile, if Enzo Maresca’s side draw with Nottingham Forest, they would either need Aston Villa to lose their match against Manchester United or Newcastle United to not win their match.l against Everton.

5. Tottenham v Brighton



With Spurs already guaranteed Champions League football via their Europa League win, Brighton are chasing a top-eight finish. They need at least a point to stay ahead of Brentford for a possible Conference League slot.

What’s at Stake?

Champions League: 3rd to 5th places still in contention

3rd to 5th places still in contention Europa League: 6th place assured; others depend on cup results

6th place assured; others depend on cup results Conference League: Still up for grabs — especially if Brighton or Brentford finish 8th and Chelsea miss out

All matches kick off at 4pm Nigeria time on Sunday, and with so many permutations, expect drama until the final whistle.

Vanguard News